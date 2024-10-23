Cozy RPG sim My Time at Evershine raises over $2.5 million via its Kickstarter, and it's not even done yet

My Time at Evershine has been smashing its Kickstarter goals left and right, accumulating a whopping 30,000 backers or so and over $2.5 million in funding.

The My Time at Evershine Kickstarter only launched recently, but it's clear that fans of the upcoming RPG sim's predecessors, My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, were more than ready for it - including myself. While Pathea Games' initial goal was to hit just $200,000, the project has now earned over $2.5 million from eager backers. There are still 27 hours to go on the Kickstarter, too, which means even more funding.

Thanks to YOU, we've hit our $2.5M Kickstarter goal! 🎉 Because of your amazing support, we're skipping Early Access and focusing on delivering the full game. Plus, we’re adding optional Rival Romance for at least one pair of non-core characters! 💖 pic.twitter.com/sygkpPoYGDOctober 23, 2024

If the community raises over $3 million by the deadline, the game will include an additional core romanceable character and a player-run zoo - a goal I'm personally keeping my fingers crossed for. Backers have already secured a good few fun features via their funding, however, including adorable pets, extensive character customization, visiting NPCs from Portia and Sandrock, new clothes, and more.

The game is shaping up to be a cozy Stardew Valley rival with RPG elements familiar to fans of Pathea's original two My Time titles, and I can't wait to play it. Alpha access for backers is set to start sometime in May 2026, so there's still some time to go - and thanks to the support, the developers have confirmed they're "skipping Early Access and focusing on delivering the full game" later down the line when My Time at Evershine releases to the public.

