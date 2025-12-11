Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's director reveals it isn't just the fans arguing over which is the "good" ending: "That’s something we've had a lot of arguments about in the team too!"

He thinks your preference is "related to your own personal experiences in real life"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director Guillaume Broche has assured fans it's not only all of you arguing about the game's endings – the team argued about it, too.

This article contains story spoilers for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's endings.

As both endings are pretty bleak, fans have argued about which is the "good" ending. Maelle and Verso's actors both agree on liking Maelle's the best (although in Verso actor Ben Starr's case, it's "because I really like my acting in it"), and even the developers have been part of the discourse, with Broche being no exception.

Speaking to GameSpot, the lead is asked if there is one true or "good" ending to the game, to which he reveals, "That’s something we've had a lot of arguments about in the team too!"

Scott McCrae
