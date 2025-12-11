As Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Monoco actor gets nominated for a BAFTA Award alongside 3 more of the RPG's cast members, he has only one thing to say: "F**k"

Four actors from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have been nominated for best performer in a supporting role at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, and one of them seems just a little intimidated by the competition.

In a tweet, Monoco actor Rich Keeble shared the list of nominees for the supporting actor category, and while Keeble definitely earned himself a spot on the list, he's joined by some very formidable peers including Renoir actor Andy Serkis, Gustave actor Charlie Cox, and Lune actor Kirsty Rider. Other non-Expedition 33-related performers nominated in the same category include Amelia Tyler (Hecate in Hades 2), Jeffrey Wright (Chase in Dispatch), and Troy Baker (Higgs in Death Stranding 2).

"Fuck," Keeble said in response to the nominees list, presumably as if to say 'there's no way I'm winning this' out of humility and respect for the other nominees.

Unsurprisingly, Expedition 33 can be found all over the long list of BAFTA Games Award nominations, with two actors having been nominated for best performer in a leading role, and the game appearing in a whopping 13 categories.

Anyway, I imagine it's difficult to be humble when you're an independent developer whose debut game is far and away the frontrunner for Game of the Year 2025. Expedition 33 was a clean sweep of this year's Golden Joysticks, taking home a whopping seven awards including Ultimate Game of the Year, and many are predicting a similarly victorious night at The Game Awards this week.

