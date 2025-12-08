Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Verso actor Ben Starr says the RPG had an "unapologetic vision," and there's a reason it's been an unexpected hit: "There's nothing cynical about it"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Ben Starr has explained why he thinks the RPG has been such a hit, even if no one expected it to be.

It's undeniable to say the biggest gaming success story of 2025 has to be Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The debut of an independent studio with its beginnings in Reddit threads, it became a massive hit, taking home seven awards from the Golden Joysticks and is currently the single most-nominated game in The Game Awards history (with it looking very likely to take home a majority of those awards). No one, least of all the game's director, expected that.

Starr – who plays the role of Verso – talks to GamingBible about the game's massive success, saying, "I always thought that this game was going to be remarkable, but I had no idea how huge this game would become." He recalls that when he saw Maelle actor Jennifer English after being cast in the role, they "told each other that this was going to be really good." However, despite him knowing deep down, Starr explains, "you can never really tell how good something is truly going to be until it’s out there."

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a cultural moment that’s happening," Starr explains, adding, "I’ve seen hundreds of fans dressed up as its characters. We talk about art inspiring art. People want to celebrate this game in so many ways because it has had such an impact on their lives."

As for why he thinks the game resonated with players, Starr explains, "It's a game that’s the child of a small group of people who had an unapologetic vision and understood what they wanted to create, and it’s been received in that way. I think it's the honesty with which that video game is made that resonated so much, and it’s why so many people are emotionally attached to its characters. There's nothing cynical about it."

