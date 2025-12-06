Fallout and The Elder Scrolls boss Todd Howard's GOTY pick just so happens to be the current game of the year frontrunner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gustave winces
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

2025 is almost at an end, which means it's time to mentally compile our list of the best games of the year and get angry at online stranger's objectively wrong GOTY picks. And, now, we can all have opinions on Todd Howard's opinions since the Bethesda Game Studios boss recently crowned his own GOTY.

Speaking to Eurogamer about his favorite games of the year, the Fallout and Elder Scrolls 6 steward name-checked Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 while also giving a shoutout to Death Stranding 2 and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. He is an RPG man, after all.

