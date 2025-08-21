Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sicko beats the French RPG 33 times in New Game Plus, gets a run down to just 7 hours, and confirms "there's nothing new here – no hidden secrets"

FromSoftware sickos are known to habitually replay their favorite games on New Game Plus mode, experimenting with different builds and finding new ways to cheese the game over successive runs. It seems at least one Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 fan caught the same bug and has now beat the game 33 times (because it's called Expedition 33, right?)

Redditor WhisMui shared the feat earlier this week, alongside proof that they beat the French RPG at least 33 times in a mere 308 hours and, of course, platinumed the whole thing too. For proof, the player even uploaded fast-forwarded recordings of some of their New Game Plus runs, 28 to 32, and a full recording of their NG+33 run, which only took them seven and a half hours to beat. (It usually takes upwards of 30 hours to complete the game the first time around.)

WhisMui's 33rd run has them effortlessly delivering parries and perfect critical hits, pretty consistently dealing millions of damage points with generic attacks. That's just what happens with Level 99, fully maxed out characters, I guess.

You might think that Expedition 33's developers maybe, just maybe snuck in a secret for folks dedicated enough to beat it 33 damn times, but even they seemingly didn't expect people channel Elden Ring's biggest sickos.

"Unfortunately, there's nothing new here," the NG+33 beater said, "no hidden secrets and no new cutscenes. So if you want to repeat the same achievement, I think it's worth remembering what Verso said: 'This is not worth your life.'" They left post off quite fittingly too: "I'm tired."

