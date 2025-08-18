Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leaves CD Projekt Red co-CEO "absolutely blown away," even if he has "sadly" not beaten the French JRPG's toughest challenge
Michał Nowakowski says the Clair Obscur devs "should be proud of the story they portrayed"
Even the co-chief executive officer of The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red is "absolutely blown away" with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is no stranger to receiving praise from games industry veterans. Just this month, Baldur's Gate 3 performance director Greg Lidstone spoke about how "it's a game that 100% knows what it is, and just leans into that." Now, CDPR co-CEO Michał Nowakowski has been sharing his thoughts on Twitter.
"Finally managed to finish Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and I am absolutely blown away," he begins. "Seeing this game through to the end is a must if you decide to reach for it. I know everyone said it already but Sandfall Interactive really should be proud of the story they portrayed here. Hats off!"
This comes a couple of months after CD Projekt Red's global community director Marcin Momot took to Twitter to declare that "we NEED more games like" Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, noting that "it has to be in the GOTY talks!" Whether it was Momot's experience that influenced Nowakowski, or the many, many other players who've fallen totally in love with the RPG, the CD Projekt Red boss has clearly had a great time.
Despite finishing the game off, though, there is one challenge that Nowakowski hasn't completed, but here's your final spoiler warning if you've not rolled credits yet.
Alas, Nowakowski hasn't managed to beat Clair Obscur's toughest post-game boss, Simon. Asked if he'd beaten the foe, Nowakowski replies: "Sadly, nope."
Simon is a notoriously difficult opponent, although if you're really patient, it is possible to eviscerate him with a 1.4 trillion damage attack. So, nothing is insurmountable.
