Baldur's Gate 3 performance director praises Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for being a "beautiful" RPG "that 100% knows what it is"

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been garnering praise from industry veterans far and wide ever since its launch, and now it can add the approval of Baldur's Gate 3 performance director Greg Lidstone to its résumé.

Speaking in a recent stream on Larian Studios' official Twitter page (around the 54-minute and 20-second mark in the video below), Lidstone, who now serves as director of animation at the studio, is asked if there are any recent games he's played that he thought had particularly good animation or motion capture. He doesn't have to think long at all before replying, "Expedition 33."

He continues: "I just started playing it. I had a weekend where my wife and daughter had gone out of town to go see Billie Eilish, and so I had the place kind of to myself, and so I borrowed it from somebody so I could just play the beginning and I kind of tore through it and was like, 'this is really great.' So now it's on my list of like, 'OK, I need to find time to actually do a playthrough.'"

Larian Leaks: Aoife talks with Head of Animation Greg Lidstone, with special BTS footage! https://t.co/WrhSiJEJLqAugust 6, 2025

Although he hadn't finished the game when he spoke on the stream, that didn't stop him from piling on the praise. "It's a game that 100% knows what it is, and just leans into that," he adds. "It's beautiful."

He's not the only developer to describe Clair Obscur as beautiful – Dragon Age veteran David Gaider previously said the same thing, noting that "it's kind of to JRPGs what Baldur's Gate 3 was to CRPGs."

