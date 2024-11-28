Baldur's Gate 3 has had over 3,000 mods and 70 million mod downloads in just under 3 months, including a Larian favorite that makes enemies turn into cheese

Baldur's Gate 3 offers players many boyfriends, many Mind Flayers with many nose tentacles, and an astronomical number of mods. In just the last three months, players have come up with more than 3,000 mods for the role-playing game, and they've completed over 70 million mod downloads.

"Like an aged mentor in an inspiring 1980s film montage, we're filled with pride seeing all the mods you've been crafting and using since the release of our official mod tools in September," developer Larian says in a new Steam update . Many of these mods surpass the boundaries of human innovation, reaching a level of inspiration that can only be called divine. Like, there's this spell that transforms enemies into cheese .

"While we'll be wrapping up our feature-heavy updates for Baldur's Gate 3 soon, this is not yet the end for our mod tools," Larian continues in its update post. "With the continued support of mod authors in the community testing out new features, we have big updates still to come — including adding even more functionality to let you tell your own stories."

Larian's last major patch, Patch 7, made it so players on all platforms have modding support, and so that Steam players can download an in-game mod manager and modding toolkit. These changes were monumental for the lurid BG3 modding community, which subsequently made 50 million mod downloads in two months.

There's no telling how an even more robust modding infrastructure will change Baldur's Gate 3. Will I eventually be able to download a vampire gene splicer? Orcs in thongs? Sorry, that last mod already exists .

Whatever happens, Larian says players have "fuelled us with your questionably horny fanart, delusional tyrant fanfiction, and delightful array of mods," which is all that matters.

Baldur's Gate 3 reportedly helped Larian Studios make a mind-blowing profit of $260 million in 2023, just 1 year after the RPG dev operated at a financial loss .