Avowed is "targeting 30FPS, bare minimum" on Xbox Series X/S because "you don't necessarily need 60 frames" for a first-person single-player RPG

Speaking on the Iron Lords podcast just below, Avowed art director Matt Hansen says Obsidian is currently "targeting 30 frames per second, bare minimum" for its upcoming RPG. "It’s a first-person, single-player game, you don’t necessarily need that 60 frames. And that allows us to get a lot juicier with VFX and lighting and all this other stuff," Hansen continues.

Hansen explains that Obsidian settled on this minimum frame rate for Avowed relatively early on. "It's a trade-off we opted to make relatively early, and we're really happy with that. The game's running pretty smooth for how visually dense it is, and that was always our goal," the art director continues, adding that stability and optimization are "one of the last things you do."

This could mean that, while Avowed's frame right might potentially change between now and a launch next year on February 18, 2025, it's likely holding fast at the 30FPS benchmark for good. It's worth pointing out that other Xbox console exclusives like Starfield added a 60FPS mode well after launch, as of earlier this year in May, over half a year after the huge RPG originally launched.

We've played Avowed for ourselves at Gamescom 2024, and as hardened RPG fans, we came away from a brief demo already incredibly intrigued about its overall world and connections to Pillars of Eternity. Read our full Avowed preview for a deep dive into how its Skyrim-like combat system plays out and how dialog options accurately capture your build.

