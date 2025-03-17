As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years

News
By published

The sale ends March 20

Undertale
(Image credit: tobyfox)

As the spring Steam sale carries on with Undertale selling for just $1, solo developer Toby Fox shares that the 2015 RPG has just hit a major milestone 10 years after its release – a new peak player count.

Revealing the impressive new peak in a recent post, Fox celebrates the fresh influx of players and hints that the unmissable $1 sale still has "a few more days" to go now. "Since going on sale on Steam for only $1," writes the dev, "Undertale reached a new peak of concurrent players for the first time since 2015!" Attached is a screenshot showcasing 10,739 players as the new all-time peak for Undertale – and what's more, this number actually grew, too.

The current all-time peak was hit yesterday and stands at a whopping 11,071 players, a whole 332 more than when Fox posted just two days ago. It could go up, too – as Fox himself says, "It's still on sale for a few more days" – so there's plenty of time for even more new fans to hop into the 2015 gem. As for the old record almost a decade ago, it stood at 10,473 players, which is an entire 598 users below yesterday's exciting peak.

There's no better time than now to experience Undertale if you already haven't – after all, Fox is currently wrapping up Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune, which has been in the works for over six years now, with testing on PlayStation 5 recently commencing and apparently going well. The follow-up to his 2015 banger is entirely free, too, so you can get into the duo for just $1 during the Steam Spring Sale – an unbeatable deal if you ask me.

Hungry for more? While you wait, here are some of the best games like Undertale around.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A cropped screenshot from Undertale, showing Frisk and Sans standing in Grillby&#039;s in Snowdin.
As Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 seem closer than ever, Toby Fox's unforgettable RPG Undertale is just $1 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 and everyone should play it
Skyrim
Skyrim Special Edition is about to beat its concurrent player record 9 years after launch thanks to a huge sale
Deltarune
Undertale's Toby Fox teases arrival of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4: PS5 testers are "slurping the last drops of soda from between the ice cubes now"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Steam has doubled in size in just 5 years, as Monster Hunter Wilds' launch pushes it beyond 40 million concurrent users
The shipping box in Stardew Valley
Cozy farming sim Stardew Valley has sold over 41 million copies as of right now, with over half on PC and almost 8 million on the Switch
Deltarune
Undertale's Toby Fox seemingly confirms Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 are drawing near, with console tests and updates underway: "Tomorrow we start testing PlayStation 5"
Latest in RPGs
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
Concept art of the Arkavir, a bulky alien race from Exodus with sharp and scaley skin.
Mass Effect veteran's new sci-fi RPG Exodus introduces an alien race, and they're so hardcore they put the Krogans to shame
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"
The Elder Scrolls&#039; Oblivion&#039;s most annoying fan holds a torch
Oblivion remake leaks suggest Skyrim's cooler sibling is making a comeback, but I'm worried a modern makeover could bulldoze over the weirdness that makes it great
A cropped screenshot from Undertale, showing Frisk and Sans standing in Grillby&#039;s in Snowdin.
As Deltarune Chapter 3 and 4 seem closer than ever, Toby Fox's unforgettable RPG Undertale is just $1 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 and everyone should play it
The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Latest in News
Undertale
As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
Jodran A. Mun leans back in the cockpit of her spaceship, arms behind her head, in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is apparently taking inspiration from Elden Ring and could be a new direction for Naughty Dog
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"
Powerplex in Invincible
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"
More about rpg
Concept art of the Arkavir, a bulky alien race from Exodus with sharp and scaley skin.

Mass Effect veteran's new sci-fi RPG Exodus introduces an alien race, and they're so hardcore they put the Krogans to shame
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn star Ashly Burch responds to Sony's controversial AI Aloy by pushing for actor protections: "You have to compensate us fairly, and you have to tell us how you're using this AI"
OneXPlayer OneXSugar1 handhelds with one on left featuring screen detached and right hand device with dual-screens.

Qualcomm just revealed its latest Snapdragon chips, and the G3 Gen 3 will power what could be my dream 3DS handheld
See more latest
Most Popular
OneXPlayer OneXSugar1 handhelds with one on left featuring screen detached and right hand device with dual-screens.
Qualcomm just revealed its latest Snapdragon chips, and the G3 Gen 3 will power what could be my dream 3DS handheld
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the first game its lead has directed, and he's focused on making the RPG a "good one" as it reportedly continues through its "final fine-tuning phase"
Jodran A. Mun leans back in the cockpit of her spaceship, arms behind her head, in an Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet PS5 screenshot
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is apparently taking inspiration from Elden Ring and could be a new direction for Naughty Dog
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Freerunning experts reckon Assassin's Creed Shadows' Yasuke probably has very bad knees due to his poor climbing etiquette and "crimes against Parkour"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says "there's conversations" about who could eventually replace him: "I won't go back a third time"
Powerplex in Invincible
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has perfect response to being cast as Invincible's Powerplex: "Just another role being traumatized"
The Russo brothers
The Russo brothers defend use of AI in The Electric State: "There’s a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid"
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Bugs Bunny
Warner Bros. removes nearly 40 years of Looney Tunes shorts from streaming service Max, a year after the studio canned Coyote vs. Acme