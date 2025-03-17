As the wait for more Deltarune continues, Undertale goes on sale for just $1 on Steam and reaches a new peak player count after 10 years
The sale ends March 20
As the spring Steam sale carries on with Undertale selling for just $1, solo developer Toby Fox shares that the 2015 RPG has just hit a major milestone 10 years after its release – a new peak player count.
Revealing the impressive new peak in a recent post, Fox celebrates the fresh influx of players and hints that the unmissable $1 sale still has "a few more days" to go now. "Since going on sale on Steam for only $1," writes the dev, "Undertale reached a new peak of concurrent players for the first time since 2015!" Attached is a screenshot showcasing 10,739 players as the new all-time peak for Undertale – and what's more, this number actually grew, too.
Since going on sale on Steam for only $1, UNDERTALE reached a new peak of concurrent players for the first time since 2015!(It's still on sale for a few more days...) pic.twitter.com/wlwcnwnGgdMarch 15, 2025
The current all-time peak was hit yesterday and stands at a whopping 11,071 players, a whole 332 more than when Fox posted just two days ago. It could go up, too – as Fox himself says, "It's still on sale for a few more days" – so there's plenty of time for even more new fans to hop into the 2015 gem. As for the old record almost a decade ago, it stood at 10,473 players, which is an entire 598 users below yesterday's exciting peak.
There's no better time than now to experience Undertale if you already haven't – after all, Fox is currently wrapping up Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune, which has been in the works for over six years now, with testing on PlayStation 5 recently commencing and apparently going well. The follow-up to his 2015 banger is entirely free, too, so you can get into the duo for just $1 during the Steam Spring Sale – an unbeatable deal if you ask me.
Hungry for more? While you wait, here are some of the best games like Undertale around.
