Vampire Survivors dev teases "one more original expansion," online co-op, and what sounds like a whole new game in the studio's "biggest, chaotic-est, surprising-est" year yet

In a new Steam update, Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has outlined plans for the future of the Gothic horror roguelite phenomenon, as well as what's in store for the studio generally.

Thankfully, the developer was a lot more generous in sharing plans for 2025 than that awfully cryptic roadmap from November, but still didn't get into a lot of specifics. In terms of new paid Vampire Survivors content, Poncle definitely isn't done despite the daunting task of following the "full circle" moment that was the Castlevania crossover DLC. Poncle didn't reveal anything about the next Vampire Survivors expansion, but said there's one more being planned "at the very least."

Poncle said it's focused on free updates for 2025, but bigger ones that release less frequently. Specifically, "more Adventures are on the way too, including one for Tides of the Foscari. We are also considering an Adventure for Ode to Castlevania since we got some ideas to make it feel different than the standard expansion."

Additionally, it sounds like there could be a whole new project in the works at Poncle that isn't related to Vampire Survivors. "We have a few not-Vampire-Survivors-but-totally-poncle things to talk about this year, but all I can say now is: please stay tuned," the developer said. "We're still cooking, but 2025 is shaping up to be our biggest, chaotic-est, surprising-est, and other made up word-est year yet!"

Poncle also said it has some "experiments" with other indie developers "on some VS-adjacent things," and that, of the six original concepts, two have been greenlit and two are "still ongoing." Again, this is all very vague and I haven't the slightest idea what Poncle could be alluding to, but there you have it.

Finally, online co-op. Vampire Survivors added couch co-op back in 2023, but there's still no way to blast through baddies with friends online. Thankfully, Poncle said it's "sorting out the last few problems and scratching our heads a lot about user interface." The dev added that it's working with the multiplayer engine Coherence and "there's hope we'll be able to launch it this year."

