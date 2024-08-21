Countless roguelike fans explode as Risk of Rain 2 confirms return of iconic Chef in Seekers of the Storm, August 27 DLC launch, and free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade

Shortly after revealing a game-changing new character coming in Risk of Rain 2's Seekers of the Storm DLC, developer and publisher Gearbox has pulled the whole curtain back on what's next for one of the best roguelikes around. Seekers of the Storm is out Tuesday, August 27, it costs $14.99, and it's also adding the long-requested returning character Chef.

The release of Seekers of the Storm will also mark Risk of Rain 2's official new-gen update. The game has been playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X for years, but it's only just now getting "the real deal," as Gearbox puts it in a press release. (Obviously, the DLC is also coming to Switch, just not with a new-gen upgrade.)

"All current Risk of Rain 2 players on [Xbox One and PS4] will be upgraded for free and all new players can immediately drop in with the new features such as couch co-op splitscreen, 4K resolution (30FPS), and 60FPS at 1440p and 1080p. Additionally, PlayStation 5 users will have new visual and audio effects available to them via the DualSense Controller."

Chef, originally released as an unlockable Survivor in the first Risk of Rain, is the star of the show for many. He was very briefly teased during the reveal stream for the Seeker, and I remember seeing Twitch chat explode into a chorus of "CHEEEEEEEEF" at the time. Fortunately, the culinary robot seems to retain his core identity in Risk of Rain 2. Here's his full kit breakdown:



Primary skill: Dice - Hurl your cleavers at faraway enemies and call them back to slice and dice with twice the pain. Monsters hit on the return journey will take an additional chunk of damage.

- Hurl your cleavers at faraway enemies and call them back to slice and dice with twice the pain. Monsters hit on the return journey will take an additional chunk of damage. Secondary skill: Sear - brings the burn. Chef cooks monsters for big damage while inflicting burn on all enemies in range.

- brings the burn. Chef cooks monsters for big damage while inflicting burn on all enemies in range. Utility skill: Roll - The longer you spin up the more damage Chef will do as it speeds ahead on its Roller knocking back and stunning enemies in its path.

- The longer you spin up the more damage Chef will do as it speeds ahead on its Roller knocking back and stunning enemies in its path. Special skill: Glaze - roll along a wave of oil while slowing all enemies in your path. Any enemies impacted will be stunned and take increased damage.

- roll along a wave of oil while slowing all enemies in your path. Any enemies impacted will be stunned and take increased damage. Alternate special skill: Yes, Chef! - Activating it will empower your next ability.

- Activating it will empower your next ability. Passive skill: Chef’s Kiss - If you hit [enemies with] two or more skills before finishing them off, they’ll turn into a delightful treat. The healing from these can really help you out in a pinch.

