After adding a sprinkle of sex in its last big update, Cult of the Lamb does a 180 and goes cozy game mode with a "massive expansion" that brings a bit of Stardew Valley vibes to the roguelike's mix

Cult of the Lamb unveiled its brand-new expansion, Woolhaven, during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, and it's certainly no sex update like its last big release was – in fact, it's a cozy turn for the roguelike that leans into some serious Stardew Valley vibes.

Well, mostly cozy, anyway. As publisher Devolver Digital describes in a new online post on the upcoming DLC, it's huge. "Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven is a massive expansion to the beloved cult sim and adds RANCHING to the mix," exclaims the studio. It then goes on to share some of what we can expect to do in come Woolhaven's exciting release: "Build your ranch. Pick your animals. Raise 'em, breed 'em, shear 'em and… butcher 'em."

Yes, you read that right – although we're getting the whole relaxing ranching thing, Cult of the Lamb is Cult of the Lamb, after all, which means some dark themes need to be in the mix somewhere (as cutesy as it may be on the surface, much like the main game itself). The new expansion's official Steam page dives into more of Woolhaven's details, detailing it as a "fallen town" to rebuild and restore, all while battling famine and freezing temperatures.



The "fallen town" bit, along with the breeding and ranching animals, definitely feels like a trope I'd expect out of a cozy farming sim, but there's evidently an added layer of challenge to trudge to as well. It's almost reminiscent of older games like Shepherd's Crossing – one I still play on my DS to this day, with its unique blend of your run-of-the-mill farming mechanics and some darker elements, much like Woolhaven, such as butchering.

Hopefully, Woolhaven strikes the balance there just as well when it releases sometime next year. For now, if you're interested in the new DLC as much as I am, you can give it a wishlist on Steam and follow along its development journey before launch.

