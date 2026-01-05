Resident Evil 4 remake modder discovers a cut intro starring Ashley that eagle-eyed fans might recognize from certain pre-release trailers

One Resident Evil 4 modder has discovered a cut intro to the remake, which would have originally seen you play as Ashley in scenes that you might actually recognize, despite them being missing from the final game.

If you paid attention to Resident Evil 4's 2023 remake from reveal to release, you'll have seen a scene in the announcement trailer where Ashley Graham is wandering around the forest area that opens the game before presumably being captured by the Ganados and Lord Saddler. There was also a scene showing the cult performing a human sacrifice in the later story trailer . Except, when the game came out the next year, these scenes were nowhere to be seen in the game, presumably meaning that they were either made specifically for the trailer, or were remnants of cut content that never made it into the remake.

And three years later we have our answer, as YouTuber and modder Michael "Thekempy" Kemp has restored some of the Chapter 0 intro that would've opened the beloved remake (thanks, PC Gamer). The section would've seen Ashley walking down a path, before witnessing the sacrifice seen in the trailer. This would then send Ashley down a separate path that leads her towards the village found in the game's introduction.