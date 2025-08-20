Resident Evil Requiem reveals a new enemy, channeling some serious Alien Isolation and Amnesia: The Bunker stalker energy

Capcom revealed fresh Resident Evil Requiem gameplay at the Future Games Show, showing Grace Ashcroft trying to escape an all new monster for the series. Producer Masato Kumazawa has also explained some of the new things you can expect from the ninth installment in the original survival horror series.

If you don't want spoilers then it's best to stop reading now, as the new footage gives us our first clear look at a completely new monster. One that seems to be channelling Alien Isolation and Amnesia: The Bunker's, stalker like behaviour as it pursues Grace.

The new gameplay shows Grace waking up, tied to a gurney, as we saw in the original reveal. This time, however, we get to see her escape and explore what appears to be a hospital. While it has all the hallmarks of classic, backtracking locations like the Raccoon City police station and the Baker's house, the fact that it's a hospital should be ringing a bell for a few fans.

You see, Grace is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft, one of the playable characters of Resident Evil Outbreak. That featured Raccoon City hospital, and it looks a lot like that's where Grace, who's returned to the ruined city in the present day, has ended up in this Requiem footage - you can even see what seem to be the same red lit security shutter switches from Outbreak as Grace explores.

While not outright confirming anything about the location, Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa does explains that, "when writing a story set in the ruins of Raccoon City, we thought it would be fitting to have a character with a connection to Raccoon City itself. So we decided to introduce Grace, whose mother survived the Raccoon City incident."

However, it's the creature chasing Grace through the hospital that's the real interest here. It appears to be an all new bioweapon - a giant, elongated female figure in a white dress, with the remains of a chain and shackle hanging from one wrist. What's really interesting here is how it behaves. While it's clearly trying to kill Grace, it periodically climbs up in to the ceiling, apparently moving through spaces in between the walls. If you've played games like Alien Isolation or Amnesia: The Bunker then you'll know what it's like to deal with a creature that can disappear and move around unseen at will.

Kumazawa isn't giving much away about this new danger, simple saying "I don't want to give away the nature of the creature Grace encounters". Which suggests there's more to learn about it, but he does add the game will feature "numerous terrifying threats [and] I hope you find the experience of escaping an unknown horror exhilarating".

Kumazawa also says that Grace is an "introverted and fearful character" emphasizing that it's "something which is unusual for the series, and I think players will be scared along with her". Choose a third person view in Requiem and you'll even see Grace's fear play out according to Kumazawa, saying, "you can watch Grace react to surprises, panic and even trip and fall". You can also go with first person instead if you prefer, which will let you "fully immerse yourself in the experience and enjoy the enhanced lighting and shadow effects to their fullest".

Resident Evil Requiem will be releasing on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X on February 27, 2026.

