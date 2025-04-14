I thought Nintendo had forgotten the incredible N64-era water tech that powered Wave Race, but Mario Kart World is bringing it back on Switch 2

I played Wave Race 64 for the first time last year – it's incredible how impressive the water tech still is after all these years – and it seems Nintendo has finally remembered how fun wave-based gameplay is with Mario Kart World on Switch 2. A recent video clip shows how explosive effects on the water-based portions of the tracks can give you new opportunities while racing.

In the clip, posted by Andre Segers of GameXplain, we see a blue shell strike a racer in the water, creating a massive shockwave that ripples outward. That wave has a physical presence in the world that you can use as a ramp to jump off of and do a quick boost trick off of.

yooo blue shell x water = giant rippling wave. Rad! https://t.co/hsY7Ej6yBw pic.twitter.com/1FuDg77faQApril 13, 2025

It's arguable a tiny detail, but that kind of dynamic water deformation – with an effect on gameplay – is still relatively uncommon these days, and it reminds me of just how much fun the chaos of that tech made Wave Race. Here's hoping it shows up for more than just blue shell encounters in Mario Kart World.

We're about to learn a lot more about Mario Kart World is part of a dedicated Nintendo Direct later this week, but the early gameplay from the Switch 2 reveal and recent public events has already told us plenty. It's got Tony Hawk-style rail grinding, a proper open-world layout, massive character variety, and an $80 price tag that's been pushing the limits of what Nintendo fans are willing to accept. Only time will tell if it justifies the price, but for now it's been an impressive showing.

