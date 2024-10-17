This viral death game might actually take over the world once it adds multiplayer this Halloween

Buckshot Roulette already did well enough for itself when it shot past one million sales in its first three weeks on Steam, but the $3 gem might actually take over the world when it adds multiplayer to its already dangerous formula.

In case the name didn't give it away, Buckshot Roulette is an ever higher stakes take on Russian Roulette where you and the permanently grinning eldritch horror on the other side of the table take turns shooting a shotgun filled with both live rounds and blanks. If you shoot yourself with a blank, your foe's turn gets skipped, so it's all about maximizing your odds and keeping your brains intact, and some randomized items complicate the pretty simple starting setup. (A magnifying glass lets you find out whether the next shot is a blank or not, for example.)

Entering the room, death after death, was spooky enough, but the eldritch horror is now being replaced with something even more horrifying: other people. Developer Mike Klubnika and publisher Critical Reflex today announced that Buckshot Roulette's multiplayer will appropriately launch on Halloween, October 31, with new items for "strategic mutual annihilation."

Buckshot Roulette — Multiplayer Release Date Announcement - YouTube Watch On

The announcement blog post also details round customization that lets you rejig health points, create item loadouts, and more. New tracks from Klubnika and "the special sting of betrayal from your friends and loved ones" are also on the way later this month.

Either way, Buckshot Roulette went viral on YouTube and Twitch when it hit Steam earlier this year, and has courted more than 30,000 'very positive' user reviews since. I imagine this next major update will only get more hands on the project and potentially ruin a couple of relationships.

