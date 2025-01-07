This dev's first Steam release, a $3 banger with 3 hours of fun, is now one of the highest-rated games of the past month at 1,639 reviews averaging 98% positive

I'm a sucker for a good incremental game, but I've got to admit I never have the patience to truly master the endgame of, say, a Cookie Clicker. That's why I jumped to attention the second I saw Digseum, a $3 take on incrementals that's less than three hours long and has already garnered 98% positive reviews on Steam.

Digseum's Steam page describes it as a "short and sweet experience" with around two-and-a-half hours of playtime, during which you'll be "digging up ancient relics and building the greatest museum ever." This is the first Steam release for developer Rat Monthly, and it looks like a high-quality take on a very limited concept has paid off.

As I write this, Digseum has received 1,639 user reviews since its launch on December 9, 98% of which are positive. According to Steam250's rankings, that makes it the third highest-rated Steam game of the past 30 days, behind only the runaway hit MiSide and Awaria, the latest freebie from the developer behind cult hit Helltaker.

At just $3, I've already added Digseum to my library and I'm looking forward to firing it up when I've got a lazy morning to spare. As a small-scale idle game with a limited amount of playtime, it reminds me a bit of Install Fee Tycoon - though that game had an additional motive in parodying the ridiculous Unity fiasco of 2023 - and I'd love to see indies continue to explore this space.

