With almost 40,000 positive Steam reviews, dev behind this winter's biggest horror hit "never expected MiSide to be so popular" and will "carefully consider future plans"

One of the year's biggest breakthrough hits came right at the very end, but it doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

MiSide is a horror about getting trapped inside of a video game with a virtual waifu who sometimes wants to kill you - a recipe obviously made for viral success. The initially cute and friendly Mita might begin the game innocently enough. All she wants is to do chores and eat lunch with you. But in a Doki Doki Literature Club-style twist, the multiple versions of her won't react well if you, for some reason, want to take a break from the game. And by that I mean she'll chase you with a chainsaw.

In just a few weeks, MiSide managed to court almost 40,000 Steam user reviews, a whopping 98% of which are positive. "Loved this game," one of the many 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews reads. "There is a very good blend of cutesy and scary too; too many times I would get too comfy and almost completely forget this is a horror game, and then... BOOM! I would be harshly reminded that I shouldn't get too comfortable while playing this."

Now that it's a certified hit, indie developer Aihasto said "we never expected MiSide to be so popular," in a recent blog post. "We are very grateful to every player who supports us! In addition to continuing to polish the game and produce the planned content, we will also carefully consider future plans, which will cover all aspects of the game, both inside and outside the game. We will share new plans with everyone as soon as they are available!"

Part of those plans include a new photo mode that was just added a few days ago, alongside extra settings, accessibility options, and bug fixes. It sounds like we might even get some new goodies in the weeks and months to come - the future plans covering stuff "outside the game" might also hint at upcoming merch or multi-media projects. I'm sure any potential Mita dolls won't malfunction and start picking up knives, right?

