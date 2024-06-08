My most-anticipated puzzle game of 2024 from the Behind the Frame devs finally has a release date

Due to the nature of this job, I play a little bit of a lot of different video games, but there are even more that completely pass me by. Take, for example, the gorgeous puzzle game Behind the Frame which was released several years back. I completely missed out on it originally, but absolutely devoured it earlier this year, and now that developer's follow-up title The Star Named EOS is easily one of my most-anticipated games – and it finally has a release date.

As revealed during today's Wholesome Direct, itself part of the larger Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule and associated festivities this weekend, The Star Named EOS from developer Silver Lining Studio is now set to release on July 23, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. And the new release date trailer makes it look like everything I could possibly want.

If you're not already familiar, developer Silver Lining Studio and publisher Playism describe the game as "a story-rich puzzle adventure built around photography." Behind the Frame, by comparison, was similar but had to do with painting. The Star Named EOS is similar to Behind the Frame in that the player will be recreating old photos left to the young photographer Dei by his mother, who is absent. What exactly that means remains to be seen, but I've preemptively begun to harden my heart.

As noted above, The Star Named EOS is set to release for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on July 23, 2024. If the hand-drawn puzzler isn't your thing, there is still plenty to look forward to when it comes to upcoming indie games for 2024 and beyond.