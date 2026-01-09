Can you be the very best at our Pokemon Red and Blue quiz?

Features
By published

Catch all the answers in this nostalgia filled Pokemon quiz to celebrate the series' 30th anniversary this year

Battling a wild Pikachu in Pokemon Red and Blue, with the gamesradar+ quiz logo in the top right corner
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

We're now in 2026, and somehow that means that we're just a month away from the 30th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green. Yes, I also feel old, don't worry.

Which means this Pokemon Red and Blue quiz is going to be quite a stretch of the grey matter because it has been that long. But, while we wait for the remaster that'll probably never come, it's amazing to think back to the series origin with this ultimate Pokemon Red and Blue quiz.