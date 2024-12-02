PlayStation has brought back the OG PS1 bootup screen on PS5 along with classic customization options, but they're only around "for a limited time"

Sony is celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation in style, and now, so can we, because the company has released some incredible nostalgic customization options for the PS5.

If you load up your PS5 today, you'll be prompted to restart for a features update, and when your console reloads, you're in for a treat. As well as loading up to the classic PS1 startup screen, you can head into your options to tweak the appearance and sound of your PS5 menus.

There are a few options to choose from – '30th Anniversary' adds a new banner that runs along the edge of your home menu with the number 30 integrated into the classic Triangle, Cross, Circle and Square symbols. For 'PlayStation,' 'PlayStation 2,' 'PlayStation 3,' and 'PlayStation 4,' there are similar banners, with the former adding an image of the classic console to your screen, while the others are inspired by the appearance of the background themes from their respective consoles. These console-specific options are definitely the most exciting, as the sounds that play as you scroll and select things in the menu have been altered to match the eras they came from.

It's all very cool, and frankly the only bad thing about it all is that, for whatever reason, these options won't be around forever. In the settings, the option specifically states: "For a limited time, you can change parts of the PS5 design based on your favorite generation of PlayStation. Select a design to apply to your home screen and other areas."

Sony hasn't been clear on how limited time we're talking here – a week, a month, a year? Either way, it's a pity that it's not planned to be available permanently. The PS5 in general has been rather lacking in customization options compared to the PS4 – many have been begging for Themes to be brought back since its launch. We recently got the Welcome Hub update which lets you pick a background for one part of your home screen and customize it with widgets, meaning I've been able to at least pretend I've got a Metaphor: ReFantazio theme with one of my screenshots in place. That's something, at least.

