Silksong still isn't here, but you can play Hollow Knight for free while you wait thanks to Nintendo

Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't here just yet, but members of Nintendo Switch Online can now enjoy Team Cherry's first game in full - entirely for free.

No, Silksong isn't out and no, there's no news (as of now) regarding its release. However, the original Hollow Knight title is available to play for free from now until June 12 - as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. In a surprise announcement earlier today, Nintendo revealed that "members can play the full game for free now" via its Game Trial. While the free period itself is limited, there's a longer-lasting 50% discount on Hollow Knight up until June 19, too.

Descend into darkness and explore the vast, interconnected world of Hallownest in the #HollowKnight Game Trial!#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play the full game for free now until 12/06. 👇https://t.co/5AInqQZJDF pic.twitter.com/QzyCZdLUzsJune 6, 2024

Considering the timing of both the free trial and hefty sale as the Summer Game Fest looms just over the horizon, hopeful fans are wondering whether or not Nintendo's surprise reveal could mean that a bigger one is coming - about Silksong, of course. "Interesting timing just before SGF," one excited comment speculates. "I'm telling you it's coming." Others question whether or not the deal is "a sign" of possible Silksong news to come. "Is this the signal?"

Interesting timing just before SGF… pic.twitter.com/fJTgGGWbG2June 6, 2024

Unfortunately, there's no formal indication that we'll see Hollow Knight's long-awaited sequel make an appearance at any upcoming showcase - but we can hope to nonetheless. It has been a whole five years since Team Cherry first announced the Metroidvania, after all. Silksong is going to be available day one on Game Pass , so we might just catch a glimpse of it during the Xbox Games Showcase this weekend if the stars align.

Tired of waiting around? These three Hollow Knight-inspired Metroidvanias should make it a bit easier .