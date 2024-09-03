Croc fans show "enormous, stupendous" amounts of love for the PS1 platformer as the remaster devs reveal they weren't sure anyone "still remembered or cared"

When Argonaut Games announced it would be remastering PlayStation 3D platformer Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, it wasn't expecting such a warm welcome back for the franchise.

The reception to Croc coming back was positive, and plenty of old time fans rejoiced. In fact, fans were so excited that Argonaut Games released a statement on August 30 about the "overwhelming support."

"When we started to look at the possibility of bringing back Croc: Legend of the Gobbos and relaunching Argonaut Games we began researching whether or not people still remembered or cared enough to justify doing so," the devs say in a tweet. "We quickly concluded that yes, it was worth it and got to work. What we hadn't completely understood until our announcement earlier this week was the enormous, stupendous, incredible amount of love for Croc, and judging by the comments quite a few other classic Argonaut games too."

Argonaut adds, "There have been numerous questions about Croc's platforms, controls, features, and so on, and we will reveal all of that information in the coming weeks, along with some other fun announcements. Thank you all for your overwhelming support. We can't wait to get the game in your hands. Yazoo!!!"

For those unfamiliar, Croc is a green crocodile raised by the furry creatures known as Gobbos. However things go south when Baron Dante strolls into town and locks all of the Gobbos in steel cages. Much like other 3D platformers of the 90's, you'll pick up collectibles, jump over pits of lava, and save some creatures throughout the journey. This is just the beginning for the Argonaut Games relaunch, and there are plenty of other games that could be revived, such as Buck Bumble, Bionicle, and Malice.

