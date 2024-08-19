Star Wars Outlaws gets stunning new art with a collaboration from acclaimed manga artist behind Afro Samurai and Batman Ninja
This is Takashi Okazaki's latest collaboration
Star Wars Outlaws has received a lovely little bit of art from Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki for the latest issue of Famitsu Weekly.
For the upcoming Famitsu Weekly, releasing later this week on August 22, Afro Samurai artist Takashi Okazaki has been tapped for an illustration of Star Wars Outlaws' protagonist Kay Vess, sidekick Nix, and droid companion ND-5. You can see the artwork just below, which will grace the cover of the new Famitsu Weekly, which you can purchase now via Amazon Japan.
8/22(木)発売の週刊ファミ通(9/5号 No.1862)は、【スター・ウォーズ 無法者たち】を特集。表紙は岡崎能士氏による描き下ろしイラスト！特集では『スター・ウォーズ』初のオープンワールドゲームである本作の魅力を紹介します。Amazonでのご予約はこちらhttps://t.co/RAWAUesDf2#StarWarsOutlaws pic.twitter.com/OBqO4RMOGSAugust 19, 2024
If you're wondering what the big fuss is about Takashi Okazaki, he's a prolific Japanese artist, arguably most well-known for the Afro Samurai manga and its anime adaptation, the latter of which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program in 2009.
Star Wars Outlaws is just the latest in a very long list of high-profile collaborations for Okazaki. He created the portrait of prestigious Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani for the MPV and digital deluxe editions of MLB The Show 22, as well as designing art for cards used in the Diamond Dynasty game mode, for players like Randy Johnson, Babe Ruth, and Ken Griffey Jr.
Okazaki has even strayed into the western comics world over the past few years, serving as a cover artist for Marvel's re-launch of Werewolf By Night in 2020, and on Batman Ninja as a character designer in 2018. If you watched episode one of Star Wars Visions back in 2021, then you've already seen some of Okazaki's creations, because he served as artistic director on the debut episode.
As for Star Wars Outlaws, there's just under two weeks until the upcoming Star Wars game is released on August 30 across PC and current-gen consoles. Read up on our huge Star Wars Outlaws preview for our hands-on report of Ubisoft Massive's vast game.
You can also check out our guide to the best Star Wars games to see the prestigious releases Ubisoft's new game is going up against.
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.
