Star Wars Outlaws doesn't let you kill or steal from friendly civilians, and just like that my hopes of GTA in space have been dashed

A bunch of new Star Wars Outlaws details have surfaced, and while most of them are very exciting, there's one I'm just a little bummed out about.

Gaming content creator JorRaptor recently was able to spend four hours playing Star Wars Outlaws and graciously lent us his insights both in video form and in a comprehensive list on Twitter. There's a lot of juicy info there, but the very first line made me go, "ah darn, that would've been cool."

According to JorRaptor, there's no way to kill or even steal from friendly civilians, event though the game is named, you know, Star Wars Outlaws. I know there's bounty hunting in the game and a reputation system that can lead to some GTA-style chases, but alas, robbing and killing innocent civilians aren't among the crimes you can commit and be held accountable for.

We also spent four hours playing Star Wars Outlaws recently and, somewhat ironically, said it feels like Red Dead Redemption in space, which I suppose is a more fitting description seeing as how game director Mathias Karlson described it as a "full spectrum fantasy" of the "thief, gunslinger, and resourceful underdog".

Regardless of all of this, Dustin seemed to really enjoy his time with Star Wars Outlaws, saying it's "the least Ubisoft-feeling Ubisoft game" he's played in ages.

"By the end of my four hours with Star Wars Outlaws, all I wanted to do was play more," he said. "I've found myself growing increasingly burnt out on open world games over the years, but this open world feels like one of the most complete and coherent I've seen in ages. I'll need a lot more time with Outlaws to know how it measures up against incredible games like Red Dead Redemption and Ghost of Tsushima, but the fact that it's reminding me so strongly of them is a good thing indeed."

