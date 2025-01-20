Palworld's roadmap includes a final boss and crossplay, but fans still want bigger bosses and more quests

The Palworld developers have shared their plans for future improvements to the game, and players are also adding their own suggestions.

Over on Twitter (via Automaton ), the Palworld devs tell us what features they're working on ahead of the game's official release. It can be easy to forget it's still in early access since it's been out since early last year.

Co-op crossplay, a final boss and an ending scenario, and more ways to make Pals stronger are just a few of the many features being worked on. Minecraft was out for ages before it got the Ender Dragon, so I wonder what a final boss Pal would look like.

The devs are also working on world transfers for Pals, which I think means trading a powerful Pal from one world to another, as well as improvements to object placement on the map, base Pals, optimization, and UX.

There are also new technologies and Pals on the way, as well as more game collaborations as well as the Terraria collab that's already been teased. While these are all welcome plans, fans of the game have added their own suggestions in replies to the tweet.

HoshikoRito wants the devs to "look into increasing base size, with the amount of pals and facilities increasing the spaces are getting real cramped unless you build vertically then it’s just a pathing challenge."

📅Future Roadmap📅We've been updating the game since the start of Early Access, and we'll continue to update Palworld as we prepare for the official release!The future roadmap includes the following:-CO-OP Crossplay-World Transfers for Pals-Final Boss / Ending Scenario… pic.twitter.com/k8UuMhg5r1January 19, 2025

I played the game religiously at launch, and I also found it tough to optimize my bases. You can have a few, which is great, as you certainly need some mining outposts and manufacturing centers, but it's annoying having to travel between bases all the time. Having bigger bases would help by allowing us to merge the functionality of some.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paradox303_ writes: "There needs to be more interaction/quests with the people on the island. They don’t need to drive the story but there simply needs to be more."

I agree with that, too. Currently, the villages don't feel like they do much other than provide a shop. I'd like to know how people in the land of Pals feel about their environment. Are they happy with their Pals, or terrified by the weird players running around gathering up armies of powerful creatures?

While you're here, check out all the upcoming video game release dates for 2025 and beyond.