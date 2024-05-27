No Man's Sky lead teases a second look at Light No Fire, Hello Games' hotly-anticipated open-world game

Following No Man's Sky's divisive launch and incredible turnaround, Hello Games made similarly big promises when drumming up hype for its second game Light No Fire, itself a sort of fantasy take on the 'go anywhere, do everything' formula. It now sounds like we'll learn more details in an imminent second trailer, based on teases from the studio's co-founder.

With Summer Game Fest streaming a showcase next month as part of the wider Summer Game Fest schedule 2024, organizer Geoff Keighley tweeted that he loves "watching new video game trailers", an obvious tease at all the new clips incoming on June 7 from 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm BST.

Hello Games director Sean Murray then had a tongue-in-cheek response to Keighley. "Just as well," Murray quipped.

just as well https://t.co/IQ9cSOfYTtMay 27, 2024

Hello Games currently only has one announced game in development, the abovementioned Light No Fire, which is primed for a second look. The project was also unveiled at The Game Awards show in 2023, so there's already a precedent for the game's appearance at a KeighleyFest.

Light No Fire looked just as unbelievably grand as No Man's Sky did during its announcement, blurring the lines between Valheim's crafty survival gameplay, Death Stranding's sweeping landscapes, and Lord of the Rings' cross-country fantasy trek.

Rather than procedurally generating an entire galaxy's worth of solar systems to explore à la No Man’s Sky, Light No Fire is turning its gaze away from the stars to create a single planet to scale - a feat that's still no less impressive. Think of Earth's size, a play space capable of housing 8 billion people and hundreds of square miles of empty land, all being rendered explorable in-game. That's the promise, at least - a game that lets you climb mountains that are "miles high, taller than Everest." What you actually do in the game is still in question, but it seems we'll find some answers soon.

No Man’s Sky fans playfully pled with Hello Games not to “overpromise” as lead dev describes new game Light No Fire as “the first real open world.”