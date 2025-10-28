"Mad Max ... Payne": Former Just Cause boss's new studio channels Max Payne in apocalyptic teaser trailer showing a grungy open world

Mad Max Payne, yes

A screenshot shows a nearly empty gray city
(Image credit: Liquid Swords)

Liquid Swords – the new studio from Avalanche Studios co-founder and former Just Cause director Christofer Sundberg – has just released a blueberry-sized morsel of a teaser for its currently unnamed first game.

This is a nine-second clip of what appears to be a ruined, gray city, which looks as industrial and abandoned as a parking lot at midnight. The only action on its lonely streets are a handful of cars going reasonably fast, and there are some flashes of muted light on the surface of its surrounding river. But Sundberg says on Twitter that the game – which Liquid Swords only refers to as Game 1 at the moment – will eventually be something "more like … Mad Max …. Payne."

"All respect to developers of fantasy/sci-fi games," Sundberg says about Liquid Swords' apparent preference for gritty realism, "but it’s just not for us."

Senior Writer

Ashley Bardhan is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon.

