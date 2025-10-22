"It did great": Ghost of Yotei sales are matching the famously efficient Ghost of Tsushima in the US, analyst says

As the sequel to a beloved game and an awesome action-adventure in its own right, it comes as no surprise Ghost of Yotei has sold well so far. What is a little eye-opening is just how well.

Sucker Punch's follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima promised more of the same in terms of exploration, aesthetic, and combat, but with a fresh perspective, as the story takes place decades in the future with a new protagonist. Moving away from Jin may have seemed risky, but players have followed, and in great numbers.

Sales data provided Mat Piscatella, senior director of market analytics firm Circana, reports that in the US, Ghost of Yotei sold exactly the same as its predecessor in its first week. The figures between the two are "basically flat," Piscatella posted on BlueSky.

With one week in market, the US sales performance of Ghost of Yotei was basically flat to that of Ghost of Tsushima. It did great. — @matpiscatella.bsky.social (@matpiscatella.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T16:43:32.836Z

But sequels are meant to outperform the previous installment, you may be thinking. And generally they are, but, as Piscatella explains, Ghost of Tsushima entered a drastically different market. It came out in 2020, amid lockdowns, when playing video games was peaking hard, and it was sold for $10 cheaper on the PlayStation 4, a console with a greater install base than the PS5.

These factors all make Ghost of Yotei's copies sold incredibly impressive. Most, if not all the original’s fans have already come back, and that's just in the opening seven days. Coming out on October 6, it's likely to continue doing very well, and will continue to shift right into Christmas and beyond.

It's easy to pin all of this on the immaculate presentation, gorgeous visuals, and engrossing story, but I like to think the lo-fi beats soundtrack did the heavy lifting. There's just nothing quite like vibing out in 1600s Japan.

