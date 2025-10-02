Yes, Ghost of Yotei has brought back the hot springs, causing the exact reaction you’d expect: "Jin’s butt is still unsurpassed"
Ghost of Yotei is spurring a rivalry between Jin and Atsu, of sorts
Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's blockbuster sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, has finally arrived. As players dig into the samurai open-world game, they’ve been quick to see what features of the first make a return in the second.
Among what's made the cut, it's been confirmed that you can visit a hot spring for a nice relaxing soak. This raised some questions over how Sucker Punch would depict the lead character, as you’re now a female protagonist, Atsu, instead of a man, Jin, who led Ghost of Tsushima.
Though this shouldn't change much of anything, depictions of nudity across genders can be a touchy subject that leads to odd design choices. Well, there aren't any here, because the process is near-identical between Atsu and Jin.
Hitting up a hot spring shows Atsu fully nude, from behind, getting into the balmy natural bath, before getting back up rejuvenated. Simple and straightforward, with no particular attention given to her beyond what Jin got.
Players are impressed by this, expecting the worst from a largely male development team. "I'm just happy they didn't treat female nudity differently than male nudity," says one commenter on Reddit. "It seems very matter of fact and not objectifying," adds another.
Discussions of objectification aside, the real conversation is over whose behind looks better, and there’s a frontrunner. "Jin ass better," one Redditor states. "I see Jin's butt is still unsurpassed."
Both their behinds look fine as far as I'm concerned. Yes, this fence is comfortable. Just in case you were wondering, reminiscing is still part of these sequences as well, giving them a narrative purpose. Sucker Punch really has made the sequel everyone wanted.
