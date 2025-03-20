Infinity Nikki brings the spirit of carnival to it's charming open-world with its new update

News
By published

Parties never die

Infinity Nikki appearing in FGS Live from GDC
(Image credit: Infold Games)

Open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki showed off a trailer for its carnival-themed new update during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Live from GDC.

The festive new trailer is headline by Nikki's feline friend, Momo, who seems to have grown several inches since the game's launch last year. Truthfully, he's a little strange to look at in his new form, but with the help of some other friends, the pair gear up for the Revelry Season, which promises to bring a party atmosphere to Miraland.

Kitted out in a carnival mask, Momo helps Nikki and co introduce a brand-new carnival-themed event, complete with plenty of singing and dancing. Of course, this is Infinity Nikki, so it's not just about the party - it's about what you wear to that party. Thankfully, there's plenty of dazzling new outfits, which you can see in their finery in the trailer itself.

All of the new clothing items will still be available after the carnival has wrapped up, meaning you'll be able to mix and match with existing items to craft unique new looks long after the party is over. And with a hint of more to come, this new update seems like it's set to be a big one.

Infinity Nikki launched in December 2024 for PS5, mobile devices, and PC via the Epic Game Store. It's also coming soon to Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

See more PS5 News
Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Infinity Nikki codes
All Infinity Nikki codes (Mar 2025) and how to redeem them
Stellar Blade Nikke DLC
Stellar Blade finally hits PC this June alongside the Nikke crossover that's every bit as horny as you'd expect
Love Nikki character wearing Dark Souls 3 helmet
There's a whole world of Dark Souls-style lore hidden in this series of dress-up games, and I bet you can't tell which is which
FGS Spring 2025
Everything announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Ravenswatch
Action roguelike Ravenswatch marks its Nintendo Switch release by dropping its first major free update
Date Everything
Upcoming indie games for 2025 and beyond
Latest in Open World Games
Infinity Nikki appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Infinity Nikki brings the spirit of carnival to it's charming open-world with its new update
Saints Row Review
Saber Interactive CEO says Saints Row had to die because the games were too expensive: "The days of throwing money at games other than the GTAs of the world is over"
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
an rpg character fishing with a fishing rod sword
Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch
Rise of the Ronin
A year after its PS5 launch, Rise of the Ronin debuts on PC to "Mixed" reviews and performance complaints: "Stuttering on a 4090 is just... no"
Latest in News
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1
Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes
Balatro
Even Balatro's publisher doesn't known when LocalThunk will be done with 1.1: "Maybe I should whisper in his ear, like, 'So how's those 200 new jokers coming?'"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reaches 1 million players on day one, and it sounds like even Ubisoft's having a tough time believing it: "It's not even 4PM here"
Pal wields a massive turret in a screenshot from Palworld
Palworld devs tried, but the "certain franchise plus guns" brand in the West "has stuck with us to this very day despite our best efforts to shake that off"
The Last of Us
The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
More about open world
Saints Row Review

Saber Interactive CEO says Saints Row had to die because the games were too expensive: "The days of throwing money at games other than the GTAs of the world is over"
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man

Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1

Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes
See more latest
Most Popular
Marvel Rivals: Ignite #1
Marvel Rivals goes manga in a new comic from Peach Momoko and three other Japanese artists that reveals several new in-game costumes
Fuze app appearing in FGS Live from GDC
FUZE is the newest social media platform, and it's focused solely on gamers and gaming culture
Arcas Champions appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Arcas Champions lets you jump into battle as an ape with a fruit gun
Steel Seed appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Steel Seed combines stealth with fast-paced action game combat to help you bring down legions of machines, and it's launching in April
Ruffy and the Riverside appearing in FGS Live from GDC
This adorable 3D platformer draws from genre greats like Banjo-Kazooie, Crash Bandicoot, and Super Mario Odyssey - and there's a dash of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in there too
LAN Party Adventures appearing in FGS Live from GDC
LAN Party Adventures captures the spirit of the early 2000s but now with added mystery
Rise of Industry 2 appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Go big or go home in Rise of Industry 2 as you claw your way to the top in this complex 1980s business management sim
The Alters appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Clone yourself to escape a hostile planet in this sci-fi game that blends survival, base-building, and adventure elements
Voicemod appearing in FGS Live from GDC
Voicemod is bringing voice-changing software to console for the first time, letting you tweak your sound in more than 200 different ways
Japanese Drift Master appearing in FGS Live From GDC
After a years-long way, this Initial D-inspired open-world racing game is now just a few weeks away