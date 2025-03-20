Infinity Nikki brings the spirit of carnival to it's charming open-world with its new update

Open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki showed off a trailer for its carnival-themed new update during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Live from GDC.

The festive new trailer is headline by Nikki's feline friend, Momo, who seems to have grown several inches since the game's launch last year. Truthfully, he's a little strange to look at in his new form, but with the help of some other friends, the pair gear up for the Revelry Season, which promises to bring a party atmosphere to Miraland.



Kitted out in a carnival mask, Momo helps Nikki and co introduce a brand-new carnival-themed event, complete with plenty of singing and dancing. Of course, this is Infinity Nikki, so it's not just about the party - it's about what you wear to that party. Thankfully, there's plenty of dazzling new outfits, which you can see in their finery in the trailer itself.

All of the new clothing items will still be available after the carnival has wrapped up, meaning you'll be able to mix and match with existing items to craft unique new looks long after the party is over. And with a hint of more to come, this new update seems like it's set to be a big one.



Infinity Nikki launched in December 2024 for PS5, mobile devices, and PC via the Epic Game Store. It's also coming soon to Steam.

