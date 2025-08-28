Ghost of Yotei has gone gold, and Sucker Punch is celebrating with 74 seconds of brutal, bloody, John Wick-worthy gun fu

Ghost of Yotei has gone gold – meaning that primary development has come to an end and the game is ready for its launch this October. After a five-year wait from Ghost of Tsushima, there's now nothing standing between us and those sweet, Samurai Champloo-style lo-fi beats except a handful of weeks.

"Ghost of Yōtei has officially gone gold," developer Sucker Punch says in a Bluesky post. "We're so excited to finally have reached this milestone and can't wait for everyone to experience the beauty of Ezo on October 2nd."

Historically, 'going gold' meant that a game's development had effectively finished development, as master copies of games were once printed on gold-colored discs when they were ready for manufacturing. These days, day one patches and post-launch support complicate the whole going gold milestone a bit, but it still means that Ghost of Yotei is very much on track for its launch date.

Ghost of Yōtei - Firearms Gameplay | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The news comes alongside a fresh bit of in-game footage labeled "firearms gameplay," which honestly probably undersells the action here. Protagonist Atsu swings into an enemy camp and blends guns and swordplay into an absolutely mesmerizing dance of violence. It looks like a choreographed gun fu battle worthy of John Wick at points, and it's certainly been successful in getting me hyped for Ghost of Yotei's action. The fact that it's a follow-up to one of the best open-world games around sure doesn't hurt, either.

