Genshin Impact McDonald's collab explained – How to get the exclusive Primogems, glider, and more

On the heels of update 5.0 and the release of the Natlan region, Genshin Impact is heading to yet another new frontier: McDonald's. A new Genshin Impact McDonald's collab will run from September 17 through September 29, the duo announced today, dishing out limited-time rewards including Primogems, an exclusive glider skin and namecard, and a fitting recipe.

The Genshin Impact McDonald's collab is limited to customers in the United States and also requires using the McDonald's app. As explained in a new trailer featuring Beidou and Kazuha – once again sporting casual wear that tragically won't become in-game skins – ordering specific items via the McDonald's app will earn you redemption codes for unique rewards. (You can check out all the normal Genshin Impact codes here.) Here's how it works:

Purchase the "Genshin Impact Apple Pie" via the McDonald's app to receive these in-game rewards: 40 Primogems, the Golden Apple Pastry recipe, three Golden Apple Pastry food items, 20,000 Mora, four weapon XP materials, and two character XP materials.

Purchase the "Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy™ Meal" via the McDonald's app to receive these in-game rewards: the "Wings of Delicacies" wind glider and the "Celebration: Crispy and Sweet" namecard.

Genshin Impact Ã— McDonald's Collab Teaser - Double the Friends, Double the Flavor, Triple the Fun! - YouTube Watch On

You'll find these collab products in the McDonald's app under the Genshin Impact event banner. Event prices haven't been revealed at the time of writing, but a normal deluxe McCrispy sandwich runs around $6 and an apple pie is $2. Once you complete your purchase, your redemption codes will be sent to the email tied to your McDonald's app account. The fine print also notes you "must opt into email and rewards before purchase."

Once you have your codes, you can redeem them as you would any normal codes, like the ones given out during HoYo's reveal streams. The codes themselves will be valid until October 29, but again, the actual McDonald's app promotion only runs from September 17 through September 29 in the US.