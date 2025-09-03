Nintendo reportedly kept delaying Switch 2 because first-party devs wanted more time to perfect games like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza

The wait for Switch 2 was nearly interminable for some Nintendo fans, especially as rumors continued trickling in that it was nearly, almost, just about ready for launch for years before it was even officially announced. A new report suggests that Nintendo repeatedly delayed its own launch plans for the new console because first-party devs wanted more time to make their games.

That's according to a new report from Bloomberg (paid article link), citing anonymous sources familiar with Nintendo's pre-launch plans for Switch 2. "The company decided that aiming for perfection was more important" than launching the console as soon as possible, as Bloomberg puts it, despite frustrations from both fans and third-party developers.

The specific games that devs wanted more time for aren't named here, but it's tough to imagine they can be anything but Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, the two biggest Switch 2 titles so far. While there are plenty of substantial upcoming Switch 2 games on the calendar, neither cross-gen upgrades like Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 or third-party co-developed titles like Kir Air Riders and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment can quite match the importance of a fully first-party Nintendo game.

The Bloomberg report goes on to note that Nintendo keeps an unusually high amount of cash in reserve compared to other Japanese companies, despite pressure to use that cash for stock buybacks and dividends. Nonetheless, the extra bank has helped Nintendo weather failures like the Wii U, and "also provided a safety cushion for creators to undertake long-term projects."

There remain some concerns about what Nintendo's software lineup is going to look like in the near future, and even former employees have some big questions about why the company's been so reticent to provide release information on this year's major games. But if releases like Donkey Kong Bananza are any indication, the wait is probably going to be worthwhile.

