Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has a $150 Kollector's Edition with a delightfully stupid Goro statue, but I think the $80 Deluxe Edition might be even better for '90s arcade nostalgia

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is looking to be the most lavish arcade compilation the series has ever seen, and today, developer Digital Eclipse had two big announcements to sweeten the deal for fighting game fanatics. First, Mortal Kombat Trilogy will, indeed, be part of the package. Second, we're getting an array of physical versions including multiple packages with a wide array of goodies for collectors.

The big one is the $150 Kollector's Edition, which is headlined by a "Goro controller holder" – it's essentially a big plastic Goro bust with arms outreached to hold your gamepad of choice between battles. There's also a commemorative arcade token, a Scorpion and Sub-Zero pin set, a hardcover art and lore book, and an individually numbered box to hold everything in.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection | Physical Edition Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While I love that very ridiculous Goro statue, I think my heart might actually lie with the $70 Deluxe Edition. This one comes packed with a steelbook case, a magnet, and more arcade nostalgia than you can shake a fatality at: a bunch of arcade flyer reprints, mini-marquees for the old games, and even a set of trading cards running down the classic arcade cabinets. If you've got any fondness for the '90s arcade era, the Deluxe Edition feels like a treasure trove.

It's a shame there's not one package with everything included, but alas, this is the price you pay for neat-but-wildly-unnecessary video game merch. Both editions, and a standard $50 physical version without the extras, launch on December 12 – though an apparent leak suggests the digital release could be coming as soon as September.

Notably, the Switch 2 versions of the standard and Deluxe editions have a $10 markup compared with the others – presumably an allowance to put the game on a proper cartridge rather than a game-key card. Given the ongoing backlash against the game-key card format, I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo kollectors are more than willing to pay that premium.

