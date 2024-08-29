Resident Evil creator says not to expect a new Dino Crisis since Monster Hunter has "nailed down" the "awesomeness of dinosaurs"

A new Dino Crisis game probably won't happen any time soon, as Capcom has another series marked by combat with massive scaly beasts to focus on - Monster Hunter.

Monster Hunter is undeniably one of the biggest names in the action RPG genre right now. It has everything - an entire media franchise to back its stellar reputation, and a brand-new entry in the works with Monster Hunter Wilds . With so many fearsome creatures to hunt abound in Monster Hunter and a seemingly ever-growing community of players then, what about games like Dino Crisis? Is there room for them? Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami says no.

Speaking in an interview with Eurogamer at Gamescom 2024 , the mastermind behind the beloved horror games and Dino Crisis itself explains why he thinks not - and reveals that he's "surprised" to learn that fans are interested in the 25-year-old series at all: "I'm very surprised to hear that. The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that's been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years."

Mikami continues, explaining that the circumstances just aren't right for a new Dino Crisis, with Monster Hunter taking the big beast-shaped reigns: "So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don't really feel like there's a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game." He restates again, though, that the community's interest in Dino Crisis "is surprising."

It's sad to think that another action-packed dinosaur-themed game likely won't come from Capcom in the near future - and no, Exoprimal definitely doesn't fill the void. As Mikami says himself, "The concept is pretty different from that of Dino Crisis" - and that's despite the fact that "fans got their expectations up" for something more akin to the PlayStation classic. While a comparison can be made with Monster Hunter, it'll never hit like a good old-fashioned deadly dinosaur outbreak.

