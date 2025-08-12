Monster Hunter Wilds update expands endgame content as Capcom addresses negative Steam reviews regarding optimization and commits "to delivering a more enjoyable and satisfying gaming experience"

A new Monster Hunter Wilds patch arrives tomorrow with the Ver. 1.021 update, addressing the ongoing negative Steam reviews and adding a plethora of new content to the action RPG.

Fans have been asking Capcom to fix the PC port of Monster Hunter Wilds since February, and although the developers have dropped various patches throughout the months in hopes of resolving the worst problems, including a big update in June, many performance-related issues are still affecting players today. Thankfully, the Ver. 1.021 changes arriving August 13 bring even more fixes for Steam stans – and other long-awaited additions.

As an official letter from director Yuya Tokuda outlines, Capcom is "committed to delivering a more enjoyable and satisfying gaming experience." That's why tomorrow's update "will include expanded endgame content, balance adjustments for weapons, and other adjustments and improvements."

Some improvements, namely those affecting the Steam port and its "game stability," come "in response to numerous player comments" – likely referencing reviews regarding poor PC optimization.

Various bug and crash fixes for PC players accompany the Ver. 1.021 update, but there's more to come. As Tokuda explains, better CPU usage optimization is underway with Title Update 3, but developers do "plan to proceed with caution" while making changes to CPU processing as it "could affect the game's overall performance." Capcom also has tweaks for both CPU and GPU load reduction in the works for "the fourth title update scheduled for this winter."

Ver. 1.021 is packing plenty more than just fixes and optimization for the PC port, though. A new set of high-difficulty quests is coming with nine-star monsters of nine species that appear for players who are HR 100 or above. Tokuda states that such additions will hopefully give "veteran players who have experienced endgame content in previous Monster Hunter titles" more to do, with other adjustments to ensure a "challenging and rewarding" experience.

The update brings better weapon balancing and a new rewards system, too. Following Ver. 1.021, players can "obtain talismans with randomly assigned bonuses, including weapon skills," as rewards for completing the nine-star quests.

Tokuda's letter is worth a read in full as there's quite a bit changing with this patch – with more planned as well. "We will continue to make various fixes and adjustments through future updates," as the lead concludes, "as well as implement additional exciting new content."

Any improvements that aren't going to be launching alongside Ver 1.021 on August 13 will instead drop "in future title updates."



