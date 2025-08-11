A bruised Capcom escapes "Overwhelmingly Negative" Steam hell as Monster Hunter Wilds' recent user reviews climb to 20% positive

After months of sitting with "Overwhelmingly Negative" reviews on Steam, it seems Monster Hunter Wilds has finally climbed out of the trenches to a "Mostly Negative" recent reception instead – but there's still plenty of room for improvement, especially on the PC port side.

It's no secret that fans have now been asking Capcom to fix the PC release of Monster Hunter Wilds since February, and although developers have dropped various patches throughout the months in hopes of resolving the worst issues, many of the performance-related problems are still affecting players today. The tail end of June saw a big update with fixes for the PC port, but it wasn't enough to change everyone's minds.

The Steam page for Monster Hunter Wilds, albeit slightly improved now in terms of recent reviews with "Mostly Negative" rather than the "Overwhelmingly Negative" feedback the action RPG sat with previously, highlights as much. Some of the newer negative reviews see players remaining critical of the game's performance on PC, with one reporting that it "starts up just fine, but the screen is completely black during cutscenes."

Another features a player joking that it's "a good time to go and play Monster Hunter World instead." There are more positive reviews than before, however, with the game finally peaking its head above the 20% mark." One fan writes that it's "the type of game you can easily sink hundreds of hours into," while also admitting their positive comment applies only "assuming your PC can run the game properly."

Elsewhere amid the positive feedback, somebody exclaims, "Monster Hunter Wilds deserves better reviews" as it's "amazing." It's certainly a mixed bag of reviews overall, but even as the game leans further into a brighter rating, it feels difficult to ignore the ongoing issues some have on PC. Hopefully, upcoming updates will patch out more of the port's problems and perhaps even bring reviews to "Mixed" or "Positive."



After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.