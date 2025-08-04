Capcom announces yet more great Monster Hunter Wilds changes that really won't matter at all until the PC port is fixed

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a few changes that sound like genuine improvements to persisting issues, but with the game's biggest problem by far being its busted PC port, I'm not sure they'll move the needle much in terms of overall perception.

Despite holding its position as one of the best games of 2025 so far amid a year of excellent releases, Monster Hunter Wilds' subpar performance on PC has been a persistent pain point right from launch. Capcom has dropped substantive updates addressing some of the core issues, including a big one related to unusually high CPU load, but "overwhelmingly negative" recent Steam reviews still paint a dire image of the game's performance on PC specifically.

It's with that backdrop that Capcom has announced yet another update with what sounds like some clutch upgrades, but seemingly without any further improvements to the PC version.

Update 1.021 is scheduled to drop Wednesday, August 13, and it'll bring improvements to two categories: general "adjustments" and "world map controls for direction buttons / D-pad."

🛡 Guild Report 14 🛡As part of our continued improvement efforts, we're introducing the following adjustments in update Ver.1.021 (scheduled for release on Wednesday, August 13).Adjustments:1. Improvements to Seikret riding speeds:– Increased turning speed when making… pic.twitter.com/RvyXQkStosAugust 4, 2025

On that first front, Seikret mounts are getting buffed with "increased turning speed when making 180-degree turns while riding," "faster dismount speed after a successful evasion," and "smoother map opening immediately after mounting."

Great! There's a bit of irony in the fact that Monster Hunter Wilds' poor PC performance has been contributing to some of the issues being addressed here, but it's good to see Capcom taking action regardless.

Meanwhile, when working with a controller's D-pad, "the cursor will now move more appropriately according to the direction of the pressed button for more intuitive navigation," which likewise can only be seen as a good thing assuming the controls will be noticeable tightened.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, PC, PC, PC. Until Capcom digs itself out of the Dragon's Dogma 2-sized hole its dug itself with Monster Hunter Wilds' PC port, the platform's performance will likely remain a blemish on an otherwise highly acclaimed game and bonafide GOTY contender.

Alarms must be blaring at Capcom: Monster Hunter Wilds dropped from 10 million sales in a month to under 500k in 3 months, falling behind years-old games as the PC port remains busted