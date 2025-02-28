How to use the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds
The trusty combo is a solid choice against these beasts in MH Wilds
If you're looking for a beginner-friendly weapon choice, look no further than the Monster Hunter Wilds Sword and Shield. This traditional RPG pairing is one of the most straightforward to understand in the latest entry in the series, but it also has plenty of different attacks. Learning how to chain these together and deal the most damage possible takes practice, so we're here to help you get going.
There are two main selling points for the Sword and Shield over some bigger melee weapons such as the Great Sword or the Long Sword: the shield and how nimble you are with it equipped. The shield allows you to perform a few special attacks along with granting you the ability to guard, while you're also faster and can output attacks at a faster pace. Here's our complete guide to the Monster Hunter Wilds Sword and Shield.
Monster Hunter Wilds Sword and Shield mechanics explained
The Sword and Shield has a few different moves that can be used for different purposes. Every attack with the sword will deal severing damage, while shield attacks deal blunt damage, which allows the Sword and Shield to be effective against multiple different monster types. The Shield Bash, which can be performed immediately after another attack, can be used to stun monsters, while the Shield Attack allows you to bonk enemies on the head with the rim of your shield from a moving position.
Since the Shield allows you switch in and out of guarding with ease, you should be doing this regularly. There are a few moves you can still perform while guarding too, such as the Rising Slash and Guard Slash, both of which are executed quickly, and the Sliding Swipe, which lets you surge forwards and perform two swipes at your foe from the floor.
Finally, the Sword and Shield also lets you use items, such as food and potions, without putting away your shield. You'll still need to sheathe your sword, so you can't perform any other attacks at the same time, but it does mean you can resume attacking much quicker after consuming or using an item.
Sword and Shield moveset
Here are all of the basic moves for the Sword and Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds:
- Chop
- PC: LMB
- PS: Triangle
- XB: Y
- Lateral Slash
- PC: RMB
- PS: Circle
- XB: B
- Advancing Slash
- PC: LMB + RMB
- PS: Triangle + Circle
- XB: Y + B
- Shield Attack:
- PC: WASD + RMB
- PS: LS + Circle
- XB: LS + B
- Guard
- PC: R
- PS: R2
- XB: RT
- Guard Slash (while guarding)
- PC: RMB
- PS: Circle
- XB: B
- Sliding Swipe (while guarding)
- PC: LMB
- PS: Triangle
- XB: Y
- Rising Swipe (while guarding)
- PC: LMB + RMB
- PS: Triangle + Circle
- XB: Y + B
- Roundslash (after attacking)
- PC: LMB + RMB
- PS: Triangle + Circle
- XB: Y + B
- Focus Strike: Vital Stab (while in Focus Mode)
- PC: Shift
- PS: R1
- XB: RB
- Charged Chop (after attacking, hold)
- PC: LMB + RMB
- PS: Triangle + Circle
- XB: Y + B
- Backstep (after attacking)
- PC: S + RMB
- PS: LS + Circle
- XB: LS + B
- Leaping Slash (hold Backstep first)
- PC: LMB
- PS: Triangle
- XB: Y
As you can tell, everything with the Sword and Shield revolves around slashing and bashing, and most moves can be combined fluidly to make this weapon excellent for those who like to be in the flow of the battle.
Want more help with MH Wilds? Check out how to play with friends in Monster Hunter Wilds here, or find out the Monster Hunter Wilds weaknesses for every monster in the game!
