Monster Hunter Wilds players use the Palico character creator to remember lost pets: "I have shed tears multiple times but I also feel happy that I can still fight monsters with my buddy"

Monster Hunter Wilds beta players were quick to recreate their old Monster Hunter World characters and craft countless cosplays and lookalikes. Another, more heartwarming character creation trend stood out to me, too. Plenty of players designed their cat-like Palico companions to resemble their real-life pet dogs or cats, sometimes in tribute to a late furry family member. I reached out to several players remembering their lost pets to talk about their experience – and, obviously, ask about their cute pets.

NahricNovak told me about Sparky, the Australian Shepherd pictured above. "I named him when I was super young," they say. "He ran so fast sparks flew behind him." Sparky was notorious for briefly running away in his young years, but he eventually "retired" and stuck around full-time, eventually helping to oversee another family dog named May'ah and "show her how to act." He was here for Monster Hunter World but has since passed away. Now he'll live on as NahricNovak's trusty Palico.

"My brother picked him out and he was technically a gift for my birthday," NahricNovak recalls. "I think I was around 4 or 5. He lived for 18 years, finally passing after a series of health issues starting when he was 17. We don't really know what happened to his left eye. One day it was just hurt in a way that couldn't be saved. Knowing how he'd chase animals I can't help but think something finally fought back."

"It's a mix of emotions," they say of their Palico. "I teared up recreating him. It made me think of everything. From braving the dark after a nightmare to get him to help me sleep, sneaking him into hotels on family trips, to feeling his heart stop as I held him in his last moments. During a long 18-year life a dog stops being a pet and becomes a brother, a son, a member of the family. I usually don't make my character in Monster Hunter look like me. I couldn't help putting a little more of myself into my character this time though. I know he'd want me beside him as well."

Khimsince86 shared one of the first tributes I saw – a gorgeous white Palico based on their cat Loki, who they describe as "a massive softy" and a "LARGE cat to say the least," but one without "a bad bone in his body." Wilds isn't Loki's first Monster Hunter game, but it does probably have the best character and Palico customization yet.

"I got Loki in 2014," Khimsince tells me. "It was while I was off work after destroying my left knee by getting out of bed of all things, and after a couple of weeks being housebound and being lonely while my other half was at work, I was looking at getting a cat after having one nearly my whole time growing up at home. I was able to get Loki and from the moment I got him home he never seemed to leave my side until I was leaving the room and had left a cup of tea unguarded for him to drink."

"On how it feels to bring Loki along with me in each [Monster Hunter] game and now Wilds when it drops next year, it's a great feeling that Capcom have given us the ability to immortalize our beloved pets so that they can accompany us into a whole new world and allow us to still spend time with them, and never let our memories fade of them because we will still be making new ones in the game over the years to come!"

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monster Hunter is uniquely positioned for tributes like this. The series has been going for over 20 years and Palicoes have long been a mainstay as hunting companions and supporting units. They've gained new functionality and customization over the years, and in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate were even playable via the Prowler fighting style. With Monster Hunter Wilds, Palicoes have received standard voice acting for the first time, though you can default to the normal meowing dialogue if you want.

I also spoke to BluLilyx, whose cat Lincoln, or Link, passed away this year. "Me and Lincoln grew up together and I suppose you could even say he was my emotional support animal but most importantly my best friend," they say. "He would chase me around when I was a kid and I would chase him back. He was a lot like a dog in the sense that he always wanted to be around you and loved affection. Lincoln loved every person he came across. He was well-known for being a gentle giant who loved to receive pets and lay in the sun ... He passed at the old age of 19 and enjoyed his last day in the sun."

"I started playing Monster Hunter Freedom Unite on my PSP Go around the same time we got Lincoln," BluLilyx continues. "I loved the Palicoes so much and throughout the years I named and customized my Palicoes as Link. It became a tradition for me, as it's the only game series where I could bring my IRL best friend with me. I usually prefer my Palicoes to be more defensive, providing me health and support, and even putting the monster to sleep for me. To me, that is exactly how Lincoln was in real life. He was my support and he lifted me up in dire times."

"It feels very bittersweet bringing him to Wilds as this is the first time I’m bringing him with me where he can’t be with me in real life," BluLilyx adds. "I have shed tears multiple times but I also feel happy that I can still fight monsters with my buddy. Monster Hunter is my favorite game series and it helped grow my immense love for cats. Now it will continue that love and the remembrance of my loving childhood pet and best friend for life."