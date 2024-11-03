Monster Hunter Wilds players keep making Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P in the beta character creator, and he's not totally happy about it

People are making all sorts of fun faces in Monster Hunter Wilds beta's character creator, from real life celebrities to cursed creatures, but some have even been battling the big beasties with a character that looks awfully like a very tired version of Final Fantasy 14's beloved director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida - and he's seen them all.

The Monster Hunter Wilds beta is well underway and everyone plus their parents seems to be playing it, judging by the half a million concurrent users it managed to pull in on Steam alone. Mentions of Capcom's early teaser even invaded an official Final Fantasy 14 broadcast, too.

In the latest Final Fantasy 14 Letter From the Producer episode, the MMO's frontman Yoshi-P was reading through comments in chat (around the 2 hour, 25 minute mark in the video) where one fan congratulated him on his appearance in the upcoming Monster Hunter, which obviously left him confused until fellow Square Enix producer Toshio Murouchi told him that fans have been sculpting his likeness in-game.

"I haven't checked social media, but apparently they made me into a character, and I look tired?" Yoshi-P asked, according to translations from twitterer AitaikiMochi. "I have to apologize to the Monster Hunter team for my unseemly presence then."

I think Yoshi-P has nothing to apologize for, based off some of the badass action poses he (or his in-game doppelgangers) pulls off above. Plus, the man seemingly hasn't taken a big break ever since the MMO's revival and massive comeback more than a decade ago - if anyone has the right to be tired, it's probably him.

Want Yoshi-P in your game, too? Check out how to change your appearance in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta.