Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US

News
By
published

"Launch week dollar sales were the largest for a title since the debut of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6"

A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds landed at the end of February to rave reviews from pretty much everyone - except the PC players suffering from that version's monstrous performance issues. Despite those problems, PC has turned out to be the game's biggest platform, at least in the US.

"Monster Hunter: Wilds enjoyed a great launch in the US market," Mat Piscatella of US market analyst group Circana says on Bluesky. "Launch week dollar sales were the largest for a title since the debut of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" last October, Piscatella continues, and the game ranked top in weekly dollar sales across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Most notably, however, is this: "PC was the lead platform" in sales. Monster Hunter has historically been a console-first series, and Wilds is the first entry in the series to have actually launched day and date with its console counterparts. But it seems the new fans on PC generated by the staggered releases of World and Rise were more than willing to jump into Wilds on day one.

Every version of Monster Hunter Wilds suffers from some less than ideal performance, but PC is certainly the biggest offender in that regard since so many players are going to be trying to run it on lower-end hardware. The game debuted to mixed Steam reviews because of these performance problems, and only recently managed to claw its way back up to a 60% positive response, but it's still a GPU-melting proposition for most computers.

If you're looking for the best Monster Hunter Wilds mods, you know where to click.

See more PC Gaming News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Monster Hunter lead producer agrees PC gaming is key for Japanese games: "There are more players than ever playing on PC, including in Japan"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Monster Hunter Wilds is slowly recovering from a rough PC launch, finally hitting 60% positive reviews on Steam – but some big issues remain
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
Monster Hunter Wilds' massive launch is being dampened by "Mixed" Steam reviews, as hunters report "atrocious" performance issues in the action RPG
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds PC players make Steam reviews their 15th weapon as Capcom's RE Engine delivers another Dragon's Dogma 2-sized disaster: "Very immersive game. You can cook a well-done steak on your GPU"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and now Dota 2 fall to Monster Hunter Wilds as it crosses 1.3 million peak Steam players despite 49% positive reviews
The hunter faces down The White Wraith, an Arkveld, in a grassy plain in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds devs "have polished our game as much as possible," producer says, which might not be very reassuring for the PC players experiencing performance issues
Latest in Monster Hunter
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Latest in News
Original Xbox console
Former Microsoft exec says the first Xbox was killed early in favor of 360 because it was "losing money left right and center," but luckily "we could afford to hemorrhage cash"
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will also be about "being lonely," as if his zombie apocalypse wasn’t isolating enough: "I really want you to be lost"
A screenshot of Jordan drinking a soda during the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Hertic Prophet.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "a game about faith and religion," which Neil Druckmann jokes will surely get less hate than The Last of Us 2
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us is "better" than 28 Days Later, says movie writer Alex Garland: "This is so much more sophisticated and moving"
Atelier Ryza 3 protagonist closeup
JRPG producer says people prefer their anime girls to have thick thighs when the economy's in the tank, and he's not even joking a little bit
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air

Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal

Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion

Original Xbox console

Former Microsoft exec says the first Xbox was killed early in favor of 360 because it was "losing money left right and center," but luckily "we could afford to hemorrhage cash"
See more latest
Most Popular
Original Xbox console
Former Microsoft exec says the first Xbox was killed early in favor of 360 because it was "losing money left right and center," but luckily "we could afford to hemorrhage cash"
A screenshot of Jordan drinking a soda during the reveal trailer for Intergalactic: The Hertic Prophet.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is "a game about faith and religion," which Neil Druckmann jokes will surely get less hate than The Last of Us 2
Jordan A. Mun looks at herself in a mirror in just a vest in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann says Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will also be about "being lonely," as if his zombie apocalypse wasn’t isolating enough: "I really want you to be lost"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
The Last of Us is "better" than 28 Days Later, says movie writer Alex Garland: "This is so much more sophisticated and moving"
Atelier Ryza 3 protagonist closeup
JRPG producer says people prefer their anime girls to have thick thighs when the economy's in the tank, and he's not even joking a little bit
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 showrunner talks the much-anticipated Star Wars moment that we haven't seen on screen before: "It's a very significant part of our show"
Skyrim
It took Skyrim players nearly 15 years to discover ingenious loot hack that completely changes the game and, uh, requires you to desecrate a couple corpses
Fallout
Fallout season 2’s dazzling and dystopian New Vegas is coming to life in a new leaked video
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back