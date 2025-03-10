Despite Monster Hunter Wilds suffering monstrous performance problems on PC, it still outsold the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the US

Monster Hunter Wilds landed at the end of February to rave reviews from pretty much everyone - except the PC players suffering from that version's monstrous performance issues. Despite those problems, PC has turned out to be the game's biggest platform, at least in the US.

"Monster Hunter: Wilds enjoyed a great launch in the US market," Mat Piscatella of US market analyst group Circana says on Bluesky. "Launch week dollar sales were the largest for a title since the debut of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" last October, Piscatella continues, and the game ranked top in weekly dollar sales across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Most notably, however, is this: "PC was the lead platform" in sales. Monster Hunter has historically been a console-first series, and Wilds is the first entry in the series to have actually launched day and date with its console counterparts. But it seems the new fans on PC generated by the staggered releases of World and Rise were more than willing to jump into Wilds on day one.

Every version of Monster Hunter Wilds suffers from some less than ideal performance, but PC is certainly the biggest offender in that regard since so many players are going to be trying to run it on lower-end hardware. The game debuted to mixed Steam reviews because of these performance problems, and only recently managed to claw its way back up to a 60% positive response, but it's still a GPU-melting proposition for most computers.

