Capcom warns it "will no longer guarantee" Monster Hunter Wilds, Rise, and World "will run" on PCs using Windows 10 as of mid-October, also advises Wilds players to check your dang drivers

With Microsoft's own Windows 10 update support ending October 14, 2025, Capcom says Monster Hunter Wilds, Monster Hunter Rise, and Monster Hunter World players still using this old operating system will essentially be on their own going forward.

In a new Steam notice, Capcom warns that when Microsoft pulls the plug on October 14, it "will no longer guarantee" these Monster Hunter games "will run on Windows 10 systems."

These games won't immediately become unplayable, of course. "However, future system updates or game title updates may make the game incompatible on Windows 10 systems," and Capcom won't be fixing those potential (and, realistically, inevitable) incompatibilities.

"Proper game functionality cannot be guaranteed on operating systems of which Microsoft has ended support," Capcom concludes. "If an issue running the game occurs, support can only be provided based on information from before support for Windows 10 was discontinued. Services for investigating problems regarding running the game on Windows 10 will be discontinued."

In other words, if you want to keep playing, best update to Windows 11.

Just three hours after the Windows 10 post, Capcom issued a Monster Hunter Wilds Steam notice for all players, not just the ones facing OS oblivion, in its latest update on the game's performance issues.

"We have confirmed game crashes and other forced shutdowns affecting users, caused by issues with graphics cards in their systems," Capcom says, advising players to update their dang drivers.

For Nvidia gamers, that'd be driver version 580.88 or later. For folks with AMD GPUs, you're looking for 25.2.1 or later.

Your mileage may vary, but I wouldn't expect a miracle cure out of a driver update. It sounds like the latest Monster Hunter Wilds patch just saw a spike in driver-related issues and Capcom is looking to sand them down.

As a reminder, the larger CPU and GPU improvements planned to improve Wilds' poor PC performance are coming "this winter."

While you're here, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review, as well as our tier list of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.