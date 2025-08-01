New Dune: Awakening update will cause certain bases to "collapse when the patch goes live," and fans of the survival MMO can't wait for "the chaos" to ensue come version 1.1.20

Dune: Awakening has recently received a plethora of hotfixes for various duping glitches and exploits, including one that dropped just last week and another that followed days later with a Deep Desert expansion – but Funcom isn't done just yet.

In fact, the developers have an even bigger update in store, set to release on August 12 – not even two weeks from now. The upcoming 1.1.20 patch, which sadly makes riding Sandworms fatal but thankfully puts a stop to ornithopter griefing, might not be all smooth sailing, however. In a new post from Funcom, the devs let players know that another bug-fixing change that targets Pentashield-only bases is in the works… which spells chaos.

"With the upcoming 1.1.20 patch," writes the studio, "we are making a change that will fix a bug that allowed building Pentashields without proper support." This change will effectively destroy Pentashield-only bases. "As a consequence, all Pentashields built in this way will collapse when the patch goes live. If you have any Pentashields built this way (not attached to the walls but to one another), please rebuild them properly to avoid losing your base."

Unsurprisingly, players are already taking to online threads to discuss why this patch won't arrive without its fair share of uproar. "Welp, come 08.13, there's gonna be a whole slew of new rage quit posts after people log in and their shit is wiped out," comments one such fan on a Reddit post regarding the new Pentashield changes. "Oh, it'll be hilarious to watch the chaos ensue from the cheesers who don't see the update [in advance]," replies another.

Other responses see fans split – some say it's "about fucking time," while others share why they like using Pentashield-only structures for vehicle-specific buildings and otherwise. Elsewhere, players explain the implications of Pentashield-only bases in PvP, calling the 1.1.20 tweak a "much-needed change." Here's hoping that when August 12 rolls around, most Dune: Awakening players handle the patch well…

I can't say I'm sure they will myself, especially when considering how Funcom has had to apologize to players in the past for destructive updates that left many without bases and hard-earned equipment – but only time will tell, I suppose.



