Indie single-player MMORPG that's not actually an MMO is still "on track" to hit its 1.0 launch target, but that might still be 2 years away

Erenshor, the retro MMORPG that's not really an MMO since all of its virtual denizens are entirely simulated, has been in Steam Early Access since this April and it might still have two years to go until it hits its 1.0 build.

"The initial goal at launch was 18-24 months, and I'm still on track for that," solo developer Burgee Media said in a recent Reddit AMA. "The metrics for full release are - at this point - adding more classes, guild content, and raid content to the game." Erenshor's Steam description also teases high-level end-game content like "methods of horizontal progression, as well as more items, spells, quests, and events."

As for a solid release date, Burgee Media will only announce a day "when one is in sight" because, right now, "it's impossible to determine when it'll be done as the community finds bugs or development takes longer than anticipated." The simple answer is, he just doesn't know yet, but his "general estimate" is a launch 18-24 months from now.

Responding to some players who usually stay away from early access games, the indie dev admitted that "a lot of times," he doesn't buy them either as "wipes and restarts don't appeal to him," so he's making sure Erenshor doesn't fall into those pitfalls "for those same reasons."

"I've just delivered the remainder of the 2025 roadmap on this past patch. Next up is to plan and begin development on the features coming in 2026, hopefully leaving 2027 for full release," Burgee Media added.

Indie dev behind single-player MMO that sold 30,000 in its first month quit his job to make the game because he "would have forever regretted not trying" otherwise