Indie single-player MMORPG that's not actually an MMO is still "on track" to hit its 1.0 launch target, but that might still be 2 years away

Erenshor 1.0 is coming... not soon, but it's coming

Screenshot from Erenshor, showing a lone polygonal adventure in a retro 3D desert during sunset.
(Image credit: Burgee Media)

Erenshor, the retro MMORPG that's not really an MMO since all of its virtual denizens are entirely simulated, has been in Steam Early Access since this April and it might still have two years to go until it hits its 1.0 build.

"The initial goal at launch was 18-24 months, and I'm still on track for that," solo developer Burgee Media said in a recent Reddit AMA. "The metrics for full release are - at this point - adding more classes, guild content, and raid content to the game." Erenshor's Steam description also teases high-level end-game content like "methods of horizontal progression, as well as more items, spells, quests, and events."

