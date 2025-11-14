After 18 years, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a surprisingly magical return to Nintendo's legendary series, and I'm all in on psychic abilities and the power of friendship

In a vale surrounded by alien butterflies, there is a woman everyone knows by her first name: Samus. What's under her robotic Power Suit – ponytail sleeker than a sports car, blue eyes overfamiliar with blue sadness – doesn't matter as much as the unstoppable force she represents with it on. And in the long anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, this symbol of intergalactic justice seems more potent than ever.

Though, it's not in the way the nearly 40-year-old Metroid franchise usually presents Samus. Based on the 80 minutes of Metroid Prime 4 I got to play on the Nintendo Switch 2 at a recent demo session in Manhattan, ahead of the game's December 4 launch, I think the first-person action game is much less austere than its predecessors. It might now be better to think of the secret heroine Samus Aran as Alice in Wonderland.

Through the looking glass

Welcome to Fury Green. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Key info Developer: Retro Studios

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch

Release date: December 4, 2025

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond loosely continues the story from the special ending in 2007's Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, in that the enigmatic hunter Sylux is still hatefully pursuing Samus through the stars. He will also soon be an amiibo.

But the demo I try focuses instead on Samus' wandering through the lush Fury Green forest, solving environmental puzzles to retrieve emblematic power ups – like the decisive Missile Launcher – that she's lost among the mushrooms.

So, helped by the Switch 2's liquid performance and Pro Controller, I glide around twinkling specks of dust and leaves to dispatch monsters and head deeper into the undergrowth. I find that the Fury Green map is an exciting problem to solve, with paths hidden by golden resin and twisted roots. Even when I'm being pricked by porcupine-y enemies, which open like flowers to spit out barbs, I have no choice but to recognize the verdant beauty around me. I start thinking of it as the Vale of Tears in American McGee's Alice, except in space.

Down the rabbit hole... (Image credit: Nintendo)

There are worse places to wake up without your Morph Ball. Samus is at least being guided by the sweet spirits of the Lamorn, a race of ancient aliens new to Metroid Prime. Samus is their chosen one, and so they instill psychic powers in her – a pink crystal sits like a third eye in her helmet, imbuing some of her arsenal with, basically, magic.

I eventually access the Psychic Visor, which, along with Samus' always informative Scan Visor, acts as a control panel for later Psychic weapons I retrieve. I find the Psychic Glove, which lets me remotely manipulate Psychic Motes that slot into doors like keys, with only a twist of my glowing hand. Later, I'm even more impressed by the Control Beam, which I can charge to release a blast of syrupy, maneuverable light. Since Metroid Prime 4's standard lock-on is so inconsistent, requiring you to click on it constantly if you want to use it, I'm glad for this.