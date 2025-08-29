Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's $200 collector's edition comes with "awful imitation moss" and the jankiest looking Snake figure I've ever seen

Fans are discovering the collectors edition of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater comes with a slightly janky looking Snake.

Collectors editions are a way for fans who are excited about the game to get their hands on some cool extras. And because these fans are so loyal, collectors editions are definitely always great quality, you definitely don't get cheap plastic eggs when Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite's promised Infinity Stones or a generic red beanie with a denim coat for the game box like with Infamous Second Son . And you definitely wouldn't get a cheap nylon bag from Fallout 76 when a fancy canvas one was advertised .

And when you spend $200 on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater you're going to get a nice terrarium with a diorama of Naked Snake after losing his bag at the beginning of the game. Except yeah you see where I'm going with this it's not great.

As posted by a user on Reddit who says "this just feels like a smack in the face," the Metal Gear Solid Delta collectors edition was advertised with plastic plants that would stick up, and in reality, it comes with what the user describes as "awful imitation moss stuff that looks worse in person and does anything but stay upright."

And not content with the weird-looking Baldur's Gate 3 minis that released a few months back, taking all the spotlight, you're treated to a miniature figure of Naked Snake with crossed eyes and a really cheap-looking paint job. I'm sure it's nice from a distance, but yeah, this ain't it, especially for $200.

This terrarium collectors edition only seems to have been released in the US too, with Japan and the UK getting the Collectors Pack, which includes a vinyl soundtrack and a super detailed looking bust of Naked Snake with a snake coiled round him, which is more expensive, but way better.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater already has a mod that "brings dad back home" as you can now play as Hideo Kojima.